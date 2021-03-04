Charli & Dixie D’Amelio Confirmed For March 10 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Sibling social media phenomena Charli and Dixie D’Amelio will soon make a joint television appearance.
According to NBC, both will appear on the March 10 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” They join a lineup featuring previously confirmed guests Norman Reedus and Mike Vecchione.
Dixie will be making her inaugural guest appearance on the popular talk show; Charli appeared twice — once in studio and once via remote video — in 2020.
Other upcoming “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” listings follow:
Thursday, March 4: Guests include Tracy Morgan, Sam Heughan and stand-up guest Pete Lee. Show #1417A
Friday, March 5: Guests include Amanda Seyfried, Omar Sy and musical guest Lil Durk ft. 6Lack. Show #1418A
Monday, March 8: Guests include Amy Poehler, Courtney B. Vance and musical guest Willie Jones. Show #1419A
Tuesday, March 9: Guests include Chrissy Teigen, Rory Mcllroy and musical guest Pink Sweat$ ft. Kehlani. Show #1420A
Wednesday, March 10: Guests include Norman Reedus, Charli and Dixie D’Amelio and stand-up guest Mike Vecchione. Show #1421A
Thursday, March 11: Guests include Jennifer Garner, Don Lemon and musical guest Adrianne Lenker. Show #1422A
Loading…