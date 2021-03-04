in TV News

Charli & Dixie D’Amelio Confirmed For March 10 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The sibling social media sensations will appear on next Wednesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Charli and Dixie D'Amelio in 2/4 TikTok post | @charlidamelio

Sibling social media phenomena Charli and Dixie D’Amelio will soon make a joint television appearance.

According to NBC, both will appear on the March 10 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” They join a lineup featuring previously confirmed guests Norman Reedus and Mike Vecchione.

Dixie will be making her inaugural guest appearance on the popular talk show; Charli appeared twice — once in studio and once via remote video — in 2020.

Other upcoming “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” listings follow:

Thursday, March 4: Guests include Tracy Morgan, Sam Heughan and stand-up guest Pete Lee. Show #1417A

Friday, March 5: Guests include Amanda Seyfried, Omar Sy and musical guest Lil Durk ft. 6Lack. Show #1418A

Monday, March 8: Guests include Amy Poehler, Courtney B. Vance and musical guest Willie Jones. Show #1419A

Tuesday, March 9: Guests include Chrissy Teigen, Rory Mcllroy and musical guest Pink Sweat$ ft. Kehlani. Show #1420A

Wednesday, March 10: Guests include Norman Reedus, Charli and Dixie D’Amelio and stand-up guest Mike Vecchione. Show #1421A

Thursday, March 11: Guests include Jennifer Garner, Don Lemon and musical guest Adrianne Lenker. Show #1422A

