in TV News

Pink Sweat$ & Kehlani Scheduled To Perform On March 9 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

They will close an episode that also features Chrissy Teigen and Rory McIlroy

Pink Sweat$ & Kehlani - At My Worst cover | Atlantic Records

Pink Sweat$ & Kehlani, who recently teamed for a remix of the former’s “At My Worst,” will soon deliver a collaborative late-night performance.

NBC confirms the two artists as musical guests for the March 9 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Their performance will follow host Jimmy Fallon’s interviews with Chrissy Teigen and Rory McIlroy.

Who else can you expect to appear on NBC’s flagship late-night show in the coming week? Complete “Tonight Show” listings follow:

Tuesday, March 2: Guests include Nick Jonas, Rita Ora and musical guest Rita Ora. Show #1415A

Wednesday, March 3: Guests include Leslie Jones, Elizabeth Olsen and musical guests Nicky Jam and Romeo Santos. Show #1416A

Thursday, March 4: Guests include Tracy Morgan, Sam Heughan and stand up guest Pete Lee. Show #1417A

Friday, March 5: Guests include Amanda Seyfried, Omar Sy and musical guest Lil Durk ft. 6Lack. Show #1418A

Monday, March 8: Guests include Amy Poehler, Courtney B. Vance and musical guest Willie Jones. Show #1419A

Tuesday, March 9: Guests include Chrissy Teigen, Rory Mcllroy and musical guest Pink Sweat$ ft. Kehlani. Show #1420A

jimmy fallonkehlaninbcpink sweat$the tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” Projected To Earn 8th Week At #1 In United States