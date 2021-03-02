Pink Sweat$ & Kehlani Scheduled To Perform On March 9 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Pink Sweat$ & Kehlani, who recently teamed for a remix of the former’s “At My Worst,” will soon deliver a collaborative late-night performance.
NBC confirms the two artists as musical guests for the March 9 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Their performance will follow host Jimmy Fallon’s interviews with Chrissy Teigen and Rory McIlroy.
Who else can you expect to appear on NBC’s flagship late-night show in the coming week? Complete “Tonight Show” listings follow:
Tuesday, March 2: Guests include Nick Jonas, Rita Ora and musical guest Rita Ora. Show #1415A
Wednesday, March 3: Guests include Leslie Jones, Elizabeth Olsen and musical guests Nicky Jam and Romeo Santos. Show #1416A
Thursday, March 4: Guests include Tracy Morgan, Sam Heughan and stand up guest Pete Lee. Show #1417A
Friday, March 5: Guests include Amanda Seyfried, Omar Sy and musical guest Lil Durk ft. 6Lack. Show #1418A
Monday, March 8: Guests include Amy Poehler, Courtney B. Vance and musical guest Willie Jones. Show #1419A
Tuesday, March 9: Guests include Chrissy Teigen, Rory Mcllroy and musical guest Pink Sweat$ ft. Kehlani. Show #1420A
