Ava Max’s “My Head & My Heart” Earns #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart

The potent combination of growing audience buzz, surging radio airplay, the music video release, and positioning atop the store’s “69-Cent Pop Hits” and “Today’s Hits” playlists has sent Ava Max’s “My Head & My Heart” to the top of the US iTunes sales chart.

Indeed, the track holds #1 on the all-genre listing as of press time at 1:40AM ET Wednesday morning. “My Head & My Heart” took over the top spot from AGUST D’s “Daechwita,” which is now #2 on the chart.

Elle King & Miranda Lambert’s “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” follows at #3 on the listing, and Cardi B’s “Up” holds the #4 spot.

Shaggy’s classic “It Wasn’t Me (featuring Ricardo Ducent),” which is also on the 69-cent playlist, occupies the #5 position.