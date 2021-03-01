Luke Bryan’s “Down To One” Officially Moves Up To #1 At Country Radio

Fulfilling its projected destiny, Luke Bryan’s “Down To One” rises to #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Up three places from last week’s position, “Down To One” seizes the throne from Darius Rucker’s “Beers And Sunshine.”

In addition to leading for chart points, “Down To One” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the February 21-27 tracking period. It received 8,497 spins (+1,278) and 49.34 million audience impressions.

Parmalee’s “Just The Way (featuring Blanco Brown),” last week’s #3 song, earns #2 on this week’s listing. Niko Moon’s “Good Time” rises two spots to #3, and Thomas Rhett’s “What’s Your Country Song” ascends two positions to #4.

The aforementioned “Beers And Sunshine” claims #5 this week.