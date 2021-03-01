AJR’s “Way Less Sad,” Nessa Barrett’s “La Di Die,” Mike Shinoda’s “Happy Endings” Rank As Alternative Radio’s Top Airplay Gainers

Powered by significant airplay gains, AJR’s “Way Less Sad,” Nessa Barrett’s “la di die (featuring jxdn), and Mike Shinoda’s “Happy Endings (featuring iann dior & UPSAHL)” make big moves on this week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart.

“Way Less Sad” moves into this week’s Top 20, while “la di die” and “Happy Endings” debut inside the Top 30.

Played 969 times during the February 21-27 tracking period, “Way Less Sad” enjoys an eight-place gain to #17. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 393, which ranks as the format’s top airplay gain.

Below last week’s chart at #47, “la di die” makes this week’s listing at #26. The collaboration received 488 spins, marking a week-over-week gain of 357. It ranks as the week’s #2 airplay gainer.

A spin count of 393 sends “Happy Endings” up twenty-six places to #29. Its spin gain of 319 is the week’s #3 increase.