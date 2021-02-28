Daya’s “Bad Girl,” Masked Wolf’s “Astronaut In The Ocean” Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio; Conan Gray, AJR Songs Join Top 50

Daya’s “Bad Girl” and Masked Wolf’s “Astronaut In The Ocean” officially debut on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Below last week’s listing at #41, “Bad Girl” makes this week’s Top 40 at #38. The Daya single received 964 spins during the February 21-27 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 364.

Up three places, “Astronaut In The Ocean” makes its Top 40 bow at #40. The breakthrough release received 913 spins during the tracking week, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 443.

— As “Bad Girl” and “Astronaut In The Ocean” debut on the chart, Conan Gray’s “Overdrive” and AJR’s “Way Less Sad” make moves just below. The two songs officially earn Top 50 rankings.

Played 706 times during the tracking week (+615), “Overdrive” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #43 song. It was #64 last week.

“Way Less Sad” concurrently ascends thirteen places, earning #46 with 565 plays (+406).