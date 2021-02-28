in Music News

The Kid LAROI’s “WITHOUT YOU,” Jason Derulo & Adam Levine’s “Lifestyle” Reach Top 20 At Pop Radio; Saweetie & Doja Cat’s “Best Friend” Top 25

“WITHOUT YOU,” “Lifestyle,” and “Best Friend” rise on the latest pop chart.

The Kid LAROI’s “WITHOUT YOU” and Jason Derulo’s “Lifestyle (featuring Adam Levine)” officially move into the Top 20 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Up five places, “WITHOUT YOU” earns #19 on this week’s listing. “Lifestyle” concurrently rises one spot to #20.

“WITHOUT YOU” garnered 5,007 spins during the February 21-27 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 1,001. “Lifestyle” earns its new peak position thanks to a play count of 4,810 (+327).

— Saweetie’s “Best Friend (featuring Doja Cat)” also makes a chart move this week, officially securing a Top 25 position.

The collaboration, which is a Top 5 hit at rhythmic radio, rises three spots to #24 on the pop chart. It received 3,350 spins (+226).

