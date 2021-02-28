in Music News

Tiesto’s “The Business,” LOONA’s “Star” Officially Make Top 30 At Pop Radio

The Tiesto and LOONA singles reach new highs on this week’s pop chart.

Tiesto - The Business lyric video screen | Spinnin' Records/WMG

Tiesto’s “The Business” and LOONA’s “Star” continue their climbs at pop radio. The two songs officially earn Top 30 positions on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Played 2,214 times during the February 21-27 tracking period, “The Business” rises three spots to #28 on this week’s chart. The play count reflects a week-over-week gain of 364.

“Star” concurrently enjoys a two-place jump to #30. The song, which is LOONA’s first release to chart at US pop radio, posted a tracking period play count of 1,763. The figure bests last week’s sum by 99 spins.

