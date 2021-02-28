in Music News

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez’s “Dakiti,” Ariana Grande’s “34+35,” Saweetie & Doja Cat’s “Best Friend” Enter Top 5 At Rhythmic Radio

Three songs move into this week’s Top 5.

Dakiti video screen | Rimas Entertainment

There is ample shakeup at the top of this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

In addition to a new #1 song in CJ’s “Whoopty,” this week’s chart finds three songs making their first appearance in the Top 5.

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez’s “Dakiti,” the highest-ranking of those three, rises three spots to #3. The hit collaboration received 4,441 spins during the February 21-27 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 347.

Up four places, Ariana Grande’s “34+35” earns #4 with 4,427 spins (+564). Only Grande has credit for the Mediabase chart entry, although the figure also includes any airplay for the remix with Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion.

Saweetie’s “Best Friend (featuring Doja Cat)” also earns a Top 5 position this week, courtesy of its two-place lift to #5. The collaboration received 4,344 spins (+305).

34+35ariana grandebad bunnybest friendDákitidoja catjhay cortezsaweetie

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

