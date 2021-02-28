The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” Enters Top 10 At Pop Radio, Ava Max’s “My Head & My Heart” Top 15

The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” officially enters the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.
Credited with 10,343 spins during the February 21-27 tracking period, “Save Your Tears” rises one spot to #10. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 962.
— As “Save Your Tears” hits the Top 10, Ava Max’s “My Head & My Heart” earns a Top 15 position.
The “Kings & Queens” follow-up received 7,562 spins during the official tracking period. The count, which sends “My Head & My Heart” up one spot to #15, reflects a week-over-week gain of 743.
Loading…