in Music News

The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” Enters Top 10 At Pop Radio, Ava Max’s “My Head & My Heart” Top 15

“Save Your Tears” and “My Head & My Heart” make moves on the pop chart.

The Weeknd - Save Your Tears Video screen | Republic

The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” officially enters the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Credited with 10,343 spins during the February 21-27 tracking period, “Save Your Tears” rises one spot to #10. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 962.

— As “Save Your Tears” hits the Top 10, Ava Max’s “My Head & My Heart” earns a Top 15 position.

The “Kings & Queens” follow-up received 7,562 spins during the official tracking period. The count, which sends “My Head & My Heart” up one spot to #15, reflects a week-over-week gain of 743.

ava maxmy head & my heartsave your tearsthe weeknd

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez’s “Dakiti,” Ariana Grande’s “34+35,” Saweetie & Doja Cat’s “Best Friend” Enter Top 5 At Rhythmic Radio

The Kid LAROI’s “WITHOUT YOU,” Jason Derulo & Adam Levine’s “Lifestyle” Reach Top 20 At Pop Radio; Saweetie & Doja Cat’s “Best Friend” Top 25