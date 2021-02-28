in Music News

Benny Benassi & Jeremih’s “LOVELIFE” Reaches #1 On US Dance Radio Chart

“LOVELIFE” takes over the top spot on the dance chart.

Benny Benassi & Jeremih - LOVELIFE lyric video screenshot | Ultra Music

Last week’s #2 song improves to #1 on this week’s Mediabase US Dance Radio Chart.

Benny Benassi & Jeremih’s “LOVELIFE,” that song, takes over the top spot on the strength of its ~459 tracking period plays. The count tops last week’s mark by 81.

Lodato & Bright Sparks’ “Good Thing,” which received ~411 spins during the February 21-27 tracking period (+59), rises two places to #2 this week.

Imanbek & Goodboys’ “Goodbye” jumps four spots to #3, and Meduza’s “Paradise (featuring Dermot Kennedy)” rises one place to #4. Silk City & Ellie Goulding’s “New Love” meanwhile enjoys a three-place boost to #5.

Travi$ Scott & HVME’s “Goosebumps,” last week’s leader, drops to #9 this week.

