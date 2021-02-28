Mammoth WVH’s “Distance” Officially Earns #1 On Active Rock Radio Chart

While reporting that Mammoth WVH’s “Distance” reached #1 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock airplay chart, Headline Planet noted that the single was also pacing to reach #1 on the Mediabase active rock radio chart.

“Distance” makes good on that projection, rising one spot to #1 on this week’s Mediabase listing.

The debut Mammoth WVH single received ~1,759 spins during the February 21-27 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 58.

Papa Roach’s “The Ending” provides this week’s closest competition, climbing one spot to #2 with ~1,641 spins (+18).

Royal Blood’s “Trouble’s Coming,” the previous leader, falls to #3. Chevelle’s “Self destructor” rises two spots to #4, and Cleopatrick’s “Hometown” keeps at #5.