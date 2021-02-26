in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Architects’ “For Those That Wish To Exist” Earns #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart; Madison Beer’s “Life Support” Makes Top 5

New releases are making their presence felt on iTunes.

Less than an hour has passed since Friday’s new releases launched on the US iTunes sales chart, and two already hold Top 5 positions. One actually claims #1 on the all-genre listing.

Architects’ “For Those That Wish To Exist,” that album, is the US iTunes store’s top album as of press time at 12:45AM ET Friday morning.

Madison Beer’s “Life Support,” another noteworthy Friday release, is currently #4 on the all-genre listing.

The two new albums bookend Morgan Wallen’s enduring “Dangerous: The Double Album” (#2) and Nick Cave & Warren Ellis’ Thursday release “CARNAGE” (#3).

Chris Stapleton’s “Starting Over” completes the Top 5 at #5.

The iTunes chart is famous for heavy fluctuation in the first few hours of New Music Friday, so there could be numerous positional shifts in the very near future.

