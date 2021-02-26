Architects’ “For Those That Wish To Exist” Earns #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart; Madison Beer’s “Life Support” Makes Top 5

Less than an hour has passed since Friday’s new releases launched on the US iTunes sales chart, and two already hold Top 5 positions. One actually claims #1 on the all-genre listing.

Architects’ “For Those That Wish To Exist,” that album, is the US iTunes store’s top album as of press time at 12:45AM ET Friday morning.

Madison Beer’s “Life Support,” another noteworthy Friday release, is currently #4 on the all-genre listing.

The two new albums bookend Morgan Wallen’s enduring “Dangerous: The Double Album” (#2) and Nick Cave & Warren Ellis’ Thursday release “CARNAGE” (#3).

Chris Stapleton’s “Starting Over” completes the Top 5 at #5.

The iTunes chart is famous for heavy fluctuation in the first few hours of New Music Friday, so there could be numerous positional shifts in the very near future.