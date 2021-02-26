in TV News

Taye Diggs Answers Burning Questions, Nasty C & Ari Lennox Perform On Friday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” With Guest Host Tiffany Haddish (Watch Now)

Tiffany Haddish closes this week’s string of “Ellen” episodes.

Taye Diggs on 2/26/21 Ellen | Warner Bros

For the second consecutive Friday, Tiffany Haddish appears as guest host of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

This week, she welcomes “All American” star Taye Diggs as the chat guest. In addition to a more traditional talk show interview, Diggs joins Haddish for a game of “Burning Questions.”

Friday’s “Ellen” also features a musical performance from Nasty C and Ari Lennox, who perform their song “Black And White.”

Filmed in advance, the episode will air Friday afternoon. You will not have to wait until then to see the guest appearances, however, as early-release videos follow:

