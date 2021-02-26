Nick Jonas’ “Spaceman,” Madison Beer’s “Blue” Score Solid Looks On Spotify’s New Music Friday & Pop Rising Playlists

This week’s list of music releases includes new arrivals from Nick Jonas and Madison Beer. Jonas released the title track from his forthcoming solo album “Spaceman,” while Beer released her long-awaited debut album “Life Support.”

In conjunction with their launches, both projects have received solid looks on Spotify’s New Music Friday and Pop Rising playlists.

“Spaceman” sits #6 on the New Music Friday listing, while occupying the #7 spot on Pop Rising. “Blue,” a release-week focus from Beer’s album, is #7 on New Music Friday and #9 on Pop Rising.

Given the fan support and anticipation behind each project, neither will be entirely reliant on playlist positioning. Prominent exposure is nonetheless always welcome in today’s era, in which dozens of noteworthy new songs and albums are launching every week (if not day).