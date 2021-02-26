in Music News

Nick Jonas’ “Spaceman,” Madison Beer’s “Blue” Score Solid Looks On Spotify’s New Music Friday & Pop Rising Playlists

They are in the Top 10 on both listings.

Nick Jonas - Spaceman-era press photo by Anthony Mandler, courtesy of Island Records

This week’s list of music releases includes new arrivals from Nick Jonas and Madison Beer. Jonas released the title track from his forthcoming solo album “Spaceman,” while Beer released her long-awaited debut album “Life Support.”

In conjunction with their launches, both projects have received solid looks on Spotify’s New Music Friday and Pop Rising playlists.

“Spaceman” sits #6 on the New Music Friday listing, while occupying the #7 spot on Pop Rising. “Blue,” a release-week focus from Beer’s album, is #7 on New Music Friday and #9 on Pop Rising.

Given the fan support and anticipation behind each project, neither will be entirely reliant on playlist positioning. Prominent exposure is nonetheless always welcome in today’s era, in which dozens of noteworthy new songs and albums are launching every week (if not day).

blueMadison Beernick jonasspaceman

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Architects’ “For Those That Wish To Exist” Earns #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart; Madison Beer’s “Life Support” Makes Top 5

Holly Humberstone Performs On Thursday’s “Late Late Show With James Corden” (Special Look)