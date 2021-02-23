in Music News

The Pretty Reckless Makes Top 25 On Billboard Artist 100 Chart

The band’s “Death By Rock And Roll” was this past week’s best-selling album.

Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless in And So It Went | Video screen | Fearless Records

In conjunction with the release of new album “Death By Rock And Roll,” The Pretty Reckless re-enters the Billboard Artist 100 at a new peak.

The band starts at #23 on this week’s edition of the chart, which ranks the top artists in America based on factors like album sales, song consumption, and radio activity.

The aforementioned “Death By Rock And Roll” fared well this past week, earning #1 on the all-genre Billboard Top Album Sales chart and #28 on the overall Billboard 200. The album’s title track hit #1 at rock radio last year; fellow single “And So It Went (featuring Tom Morello)” rises to #4 on this week’s Billboard Hot Hard Rock Songs listing.

The Pretty Reckless is celebrating its second week on the Billboard Artist 100; it previously charted at #38 following the release of 2016 album “Who You Selling For.”

