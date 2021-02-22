AJR’s “Way Less Sad,” All Time Low, Demi Lovato & Blackbear’s “Monsters” Tie For Most Added At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

The follow-up to AJR’s chart-topping “Bang!” and All Time Low’s enduring alternative crossover smash tie for first place on this week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio add board.

AJR’s “Way Less Sad” and All Time Low’s “Monsters (featuring Demi Lovato & blackbear),” the two songs, each landed at 11 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations this week.

Picked up by 10 new stations, Ava Max’s “My Head & My Heart” takes third place on the add board. With 9 adds each, Ritt Momney’s “Put Your Records On” and Dua Lipa’s “We’re Good” share fourth place.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: The Kid LAROI’s “Without You” (6th-most), Duncan Laurence’s “Arcade” (7th-most, tie), Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” (7th-most, tie), Brynn Elliott’s “Tell Me I’m Pretty” (9th-most, tie), Sam Fischer & Demi Lovato’s “What Other People Say” (9th-most, tie), Niko Moon’s “Good Time” (9th-most, tie), and Anson Seabra’s “Walked Through Hell” (9th-most, tie).