AJR’s “Way Less Sad,” All Time Low, Demi Lovato & Blackbear’s “Monsters” Tie For Most Added At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

“Way Less Sad” and “Monsters” share top honors at Hot AC radio.

AJR - Way Less Sad video screen | S-Curve

The follow-up to AJR’s chart-topping “Bang!” and All Time Low’s enduring alternative crossover smash tie for first place on this week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio add board.

AJR’s “Way Less Sad” and All Time Low’s “Monsters (featuring Demi Lovato & blackbear),” the two songs, each landed at 11 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations this week.

Picked up by 10 new stations, Ava Max’s “My Head & My Heart” takes third place on the add board. With 9 adds each, Ritt Momney’s “Put Your Records On” and Dua Lipa’s “We’re Good” share fourth place.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: The Kid LAROI’s “Without You” (6th-most), Duncan Laurence’s “Arcade” (7th-most, tie), Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” (7th-most, tie), Brynn Elliott’s “Tell Me I’m Pretty” (9th-most, tie), Sam Fischer & Demi Lovato’s “What Other People Say” (9th-most, tie), Niko Moon’s “Good Time” (9th-most, tie), and Anson Seabra’s “Walked Through Hell” (9th-most, tie).

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

