“Saturday Night Live” Addresses Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” Phenomenon In Sketch With Guest Host Regé-Jean Page (Watch Now)

During this weekend’s episode, “Saturday Night Live” offered its take on the “drivers license” phenomenon.

The sketch found guest host Regé-Jean Page and several of the cast members connecting with the Olivia Rodrigo smash while at a bar. Over the course of the sketch, the characters riffed on common reactions and commentary to the hit single.

There was the (highly unsuccessful) attempt to deny recognition of the ubiquitous hit. There was the discourse about why a bedroom pop song is connecting in such a massive way. There was the discussion about whether Rodrigo drew influence from artists like Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift (which led into its own discussion about Swift’s evolution as a songwriter). There was the acknowledgment of the rumored real-life love triangle at the center of the song.

And a riff on “drivers license” would obviously not have been complete without an enthusiastic sing-along to the bridge.

Rodrigo herself reacted excitedly to the sketch, Tweeting, “DRIVERS LICENSE SNL SKETCH IS THE BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVER IM SHAKING.”

