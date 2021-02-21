in TV News

Demi Lovato Chats With Ellen, Performs With Sam Fischer On Monday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

They perform “What Other People Say” on the broadcast.

Demi Lovato and Sam Fischer on 2/22/21 Ellen | Warner Bros

Demi Lovato makes an in-studio appearance on Monday’s edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Lovato chats with Ellen about a number of topics, including her new docuseries “Dancing With The Devil,” her new hairstyle, a skydiving experience, and her recent performance during President Biden’s inauguration.

In addition to the interview, Lovato takes the stage for a performance alongside Sam Fischer. The artists perform their recently released collaboration “What Other People Say.”

The episode will air Monday afternoon, but you will not have to wait until then to see Lovato’s appearance. Videos and screenshots from her interview and performance follow:

