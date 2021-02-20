in Music News

GOT7’s “Encore” Rockets To #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart

“Encore” surges to #1 on the all-genre listing.

GOT7 - Encore Cover | Warner Music Korea

GOT7 released a new song entitled “Encore” Saturday morning, and it definitely caught the music industry’s attention.

The song, impressively, shot to #1 on the all-genre US iTunes song sales chart. It holds the top spot as of press time at 10:40AM ET Saturday morning.

GOT7 released the new song via Warner Music Korea. Such a detail is notable, as GOT7 recently parted ways with longtime agency JYP Entertainment.

In addition to launch the “Encore” audio on digital platforms, GOT7 shared a heartwarming music video. The video was approaching 2 million YouTube views at press time.

encoregot7

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

“Drivers License” Earns Sixth Week At #1 In Australia As Olivia Rodrigo Celebrates 18th Birthday; Lil Tjay & 6LACK Score Top Debut

Nick Jonas Will Be Host & Musical Guest On February 27 “Saturday Night Live”