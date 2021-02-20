GOT7’s “Encore” Rockets To #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart

GOT7 released a new song entitled “Encore” Saturday morning, and it definitely caught the music industry’s attention.
The song, impressively, shot to #1 on the all-genre US iTunes song sales chart. It holds the top spot as of press time at 10:40AM ET Saturday morning.
GOT7 released the new song via Warner Music Korea. Such a detail is notable, as GOT7 recently parted ways with longtime agency JYP Entertainment.
In addition to launch the “Encore” audio on digital platforms, GOT7 shared a heartwarming music video. The video was approaching 2 million YouTube views at press time.
Loading…