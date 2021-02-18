Neil Patrick Harris Chats, Plays “Drawer Dash” On Thursday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

In support of the HBO Max launch of his series “It’s A Sin,” Neil Patrick Harris appears on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

NPH appears remotely on Thursday’s edition of “Ellen,” chatting with the host about the importance of “It’s A Sin.” His also discusses family life during the pandemic.

Not simply there for an interview, the actor shows off some interesting household items in a game of “Drawer Dash.”

Thursday’s episode, which will air this afternoon, is also set to feature an appearance by “The Masked Dancer” winner Gabby Douglas. Ahead of the broadcast, you can view videos from the NPH appearance.