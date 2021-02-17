Tom Holland, Andra Day, Mary McCartney Confirmed For February 23 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The new film “Cherry” will be launching in select theaters on February 26, before making its Apple TV+ debut on March 12.

To support the release, star Tom Holland will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Holland will be the lead interview guest on the February 23 edition of the late-night talk show. The episode will also feature a chat with Mary McCartney, and an interview and performance from Andra Day.

Who else can you expect on “Fallon”? Listings follow:

Wednesday, February 17: Guests include Shaquille O’Neal, Alison Brie and musical guest Pa Salieu. (OAD 1/21/21)

Thursday, February 18: Guests include Rami Malek, Bridget Everett and stand-up guest Jesus Trejo. (OAD 1/27/21)

Friday, February 19: Guests include Nicole Kidman, Cole Sprouse and musical guest Henry Hall. (OAD 1/15/21)

Monday, February 22: Guests include Shailene Woodley, Henry Louis Gates Jr. and stand-up guest Kenice Mobley. Show #1409A

Tuesday, February 23: Guests include Tom Holland, Andra Day, Mary McCartney and musical guest Andra Day. Show #1410A

Wednesday, February 24: Guests include Awkwafina, Ava DuVernay and musical guests Chole X Halle. Show #1411A