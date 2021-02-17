Sara Kays Debuts On Billboard Emerging Artists Chart

As her buzz continues to grow, singer-songwriter Sara Kays earns a spot on the Billboard Emerging Artists Chart.

Kays debuts at #49 on this week’s edition of the listing, which ranks the top artists who have yet to reach certain “hit” criteria on the Billboard Song or Album charts. The Emerging Artists calculation includes song consumption, album sales, and radio activity.

Kays has been gaining traction on Spotify over the past year, with her successful “Remember That Night?” providing particular momentum. The song boasts over 50 million total Spotify streams, and Kays’ monthly listener count now stands at an impressive 7.7 million.

This past Friday, Kays released a new single entitled “Future Kids.” The song landed solid positioning on the Spotify New Music Friday playlist and is already approaching 400,000 plays on the platform.