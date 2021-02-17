in TV News

Ratings: NBC’s “Young Rock,” “Kenan” Win 8PM Timeslot; “This Is Us” Takes #1 For The Night

NBC’s 8PM and 9PM programming fared well Tuesday.

YOUNG ROCK -- "Working The Gimmick" -- Pictured: (l-r) Adrian Groulx as Dwayne, Joseph Lee Anderson as Rocky Johnson, Stacey Leilua as Ata Johnson -- (Photo by: Mark Taylor)

The series premieres of “Young Rock” and “Kenan” posted solid numbers Tuesday, giving NBC a clear victory in the 8PM timeslot.

Citing fast national data, NBC says “Young Rock” drew a 0.9 adults 18-49 rating and 5.0 million overall viewers at 8PM. “Kenan” followed with a 0.8 rating and 4.0 million viewers at 8:30PM.

Among broadcast programming, the comedies comfortably won their timeslot in adults 18-49. In terms of the overall night, only NBC’s own “This Is Us,” which drew a 1.1 rating and 5.6 million viewers at 9PM, fared better among adults 18-49.

NBC adds that “Young Rock” was the network’s top-rated comedy launch since 2017. It additionally ranked as the top scripted series premiere, excluding those benefiting from NFL previews, of the 2020-21 season.

NBC’s Tuesday also included “Nurses” (0.3, 2.2 million viewers).

kenannbcnursesthis is usyoung rock

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Sara Kays Debuts On Billboard Emerging Artists Chart