Ratings: NBC’s “Young Rock,” “Kenan” Win 8PM Timeslot; “This Is Us” Takes #1 For The Night

The series premieres of “Young Rock” and “Kenan” posted solid numbers Tuesday, giving NBC a clear victory in the 8PM timeslot.

Citing fast national data, NBC says “Young Rock” drew a 0.9 adults 18-49 rating and 5.0 million overall viewers at 8PM. “Kenan” followed with a 0.8 rating and 4.0 million viewers at 8:30PM.

Among broadcast programming, the comedies comfortably won their timeslot in adults 18-49. In terms of the overall night, only NBC’s own “This Is Us,” which drew a 1.1 rating and 5.6 million viewers at 9PM, fared better among adults 18-49.

NBC adds that “Young Rock” was the network’s top-rated comedy launch since 2017. It additionally ranked as the top scripted series premiere, excluding those benefiting from NFL previews, of the 2020-21 season.

NBC’s Tuesday also included “Nurses” (0.3, 2.2 million viewers).