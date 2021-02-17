in Music News

Phoebe Bridgers Re-Enters Billboard Emerging Artists Chart Following “Saturday Night Live” Performance

Bridgers played the February 6 edition of “SNL.”

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- "Dan Levy" Episode 1796 -- Pictured: Musical guest Phoebe Bridgers performs 'Kyoto' on Saturday, February 6, 2021 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC)

A high-profile television performance sends Phoebe Bridgers back onto the Billboard Emerging Artists chart.

The Grammy nominee earns #10 on this week’s edition of the chart, which ranks the top artists who have not yet met certain “hit” criteria on the song or album charts. The listing accounts for factors like song consumption, album sales, and radio activity.

Bridgers played the February 6 edition of “Saturday Night Live,” and her performance — including a guitar smash — generated considerable online discussion. The artist has also been receiving growing alternative radio airplay for her single “Kyoto.”

Bridgers has previously topped the Emerging Artists chart and has spent 17 total weeks on the listing.

