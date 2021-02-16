in Music News

Dua Lipa’s “We’re Good” Earns Playlist Add From Z100 New York

Z100 New York has picked up the new Dua Lipa single.

Dua Lipa - We're Good | Warner Records

Dua Lipa’s new “We’re Good” is unsurprisingly receiving ample support in conjunction with this week’s official pop radio impact.

One confirmed supporter is New York’s Z100, which formally picked up the song in conjunction with the February 16 add board. As of press time, “We’re Good” represents New York’s #1 Hit Music Station’s only playlist add for the week.

“We’re Good” did not launch until late on the fifth day of the previous tracking period, but it received enough immediate attention to make the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. It should move comfortably into the Top 30 this week.

Headline Planet will share its complete add recap later Tuesday.

dua lipa

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

