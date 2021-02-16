Dua Lipa’s “We’re Good” Earns Playlist Add From Z100 New York

Dua Lipa’s new “We’re Good” is unsurprisingly receiving ample support in conjunction with this week’s official pop radio impact.

One confirmed supporter is New York’s Z100, which formally picked up the song in conjunction with the February 16 add board. As of press time, “We’re Good” represents New York’s #1 Hit Music Station’s only playlist add for the week.

“We’re Good” did not launch until late on the fifth day of the previous tracking period, but it received enough immediate attention to make the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. It should move comfortably into the Top 30 this week.

Headline Planet will share its complete add recap later Tuesday.