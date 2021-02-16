Sam Fischer & Demi Lovato’s “What Other People Say” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

Sam Fischer & Demi Lovato’s “What Other People Say” continues to win support at the hot adult contemporary radio format.

Picked up by another 11 Mediabase-monitored stations this week, “What Other People Say” ranks as Hot AC radio’s most added song.

Ava Max’s “My Head & My Heart,” which landed at 10 stations, ranks as a close second on this week’s Mediabase add board.

With 9 adds each, Dua Lipa’s “We’re Good” and Tate McRae’s “you broke me first” tie for third. Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” takes fifth with 7 pickups.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: Ritt Momney’s “Put Your Records On” (6th-most), Jason Derulo’s “Lifestyle (featuring Adam Levine)” (7th-most, tie), Passenger’s “Sword From The Stone” (7th-most, tie), Ant Clemons & Justin Timberlake’s “Better Days” (9th-most, tie), All Time Low’s “Monsters (featuring Demi Lovato & blackbear)” (9th-most, tie), and Nelly & Florida Georgia Line’s “Lil Bit” (9th-most, tie).