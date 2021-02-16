Billboard Hot 100: Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” Spends 5th Week As #1 Song In America, Cardi B’s “Up” #2, The Weeknd Has Two In Top 5

Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” holds off a very high-profile debut to retain its #1 position on the Billboard Hot 100.

Indeed, another week of strong sales, streams, and radio activity secures “drivers license” a fifth week as the hottest song in America.

Cardi B’s “Up,” which actually had bigger sales and streams but far less radio during the tracking period, debuts at #2 on this week’s chart.

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” holds at #3 on the heels of his Super Bowl performance, while “Save Your Tears” rises four places to a new high of #4. 24kGoldn’s “Mood (featuring iann dior)” concurrently slides three places to #5.

— In other key Hot 100 news, Pop Smoke’s “What You Know Bout Love” rises three places to a new high of #10.