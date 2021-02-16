in Music News

Billboard Hot 100: Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” Spends 5th Week As #1 Song In America, Cardi B’s “Up” #2, The Weeknd Has Two In Top 5

“drivers license” remains the biggest song in America.

Olivia Rodrigo in drivers license | Video screen | Geffen

Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” holds off a very high-profile debut to retain its #1 position on the Billboard Hot 100.

Indeed, another week of strong sales, streams, and radio activity secures “drivers license” a fifth week as the hottest song in America.

Cardi B’s “Up,” which actually had bigger sales and streams but far less radio during the tracking period, debuts at #2 on this week’s chart.

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” holds at #3 on the heels of his Super Bowl performance, while “Save Your Tears” rises four places to a new high of #4. 24kGoldn’s “Mood (featuring iann dior)” concurrently slides three places to #5.

— In other key Hot 100 news, Pop Smoke’s “What You Know Bout Love” rises three places to a new high of #10.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

