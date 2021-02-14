JXDN’s “Drivers License” Cover Earns Top 50 Ranking At Alternative Radio

As Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” continues its explosive success at pop and hot adult contemporary radio, a cover has been receiving spins at alternative.

Jaden “jxdn” Hossler’s pop-punk take on “drivers license” has, in fact, received enough airplay for a Top 50 position.

Played 168 times during the February 7-13 tracking period, “drivers license” ranks as the Mediabase alternative panel’s #43 song. It was #121 last week with only 19 plays.

jxdn played a set across the Radio.com network of stations last week, and those stations (including New York’s Alt 92.3 and Los Angeles’ 106.7 KROQ) provided the lion’s share of this week’s “drivers license” airplay. It is unclear if alternative radio will continue to support the cover moving forward.