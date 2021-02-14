in Music News

Songs By Meduza & Dermot Kennedy, Cardi B, Daya, JayQ The Legend, Fat Joe, DJ Khaled & Amorphous Earn Top 50 Positions At Pop Radio

Numerous songs venture into the pop radio’s Top 50.

Meduza & Dermot Kennedy - Paradise cover | Island/Cross via @meduzamusic on Instagram

As it claims #1 on the Mediabase US Dance Radio Chart, Meduza’s “Paradise (featuring Dermot Kennedy)” earns a Top 50 ranking at pop radio. Cardi B’s “Up,” Daya’s “Bad Girl,” JayQ The Legend’s “It Could Be You,” and Fat Joe, DJ Khaled & Amorphous’ “Sunshine (The Light)” also score Top 50 positions this week.

Played 361 times during the February 7-13 tracking period (+192), “Paradise” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #42 song. It was #51 last week.

Up seventeen places, “Up” takes #44 with 340 spins (+248).

A spin count of 281 (+262) concurrently lifts “Bad Girl” eighty-eight places to #45.

Credited with 236 spins (+82), “It Could Be You” rises six spots to #49.

“Sunshine” meanwhile enjoys a twelve-place lift to #50. The collaboration garnered 229 tracking week spins (+141).

amorphousbad girlcardi bdayadermot kennedydj khaledfat joeit could be youjayq the legendmeduzaparadisesunshine (the light)up

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Dua Lipa’s “We’re Good,” Yung Gravy’s “Oops,” Foushee’s “Deep End,” Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio

JXDN’s “Drivers License” Cover Earns Top 50 Ranking At Alternative Radio