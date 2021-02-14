Songs By Meduza & Dermot Kennedy, Cardi B, Daya, JayQ The Legend, Fat Joe, DJ Khaled & Amorphous Earn Top 50 Positions At Pop Radio

As it claims #1 on the Mediabase US Dance Radio Chart, Meduza’s “Paradise (featuring Dermot Kennedy)” earns a Top 50 ranking at pop radio. Cardi B’s “Up,” Daya’s “Bad Girl,” JayQ The Legend’s “It Could Be You,” and Fat Joe, DJ Khaled & Amorphous’ “Sunshine (The Light)” also score Top 50 positions this week.
Played 361 times during the February 7-13 tracking period (+192), “Paradise” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #42 song. It was #51 last week.
Up seventeen places, “Up” takes #44 with 340 spins (+248).
A spin count of 281 (+262) concurrently lifts “Bad Girl” eighty-eight places to #45.
Credited with 236 spins (+82), “It Could Be You” rises six spots to #49.
“Sunshine” meanwhile enjoys a twelve-place lift to #50. The collaboration garnered 229 tracking week spins (+141).
