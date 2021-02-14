in Music News

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” Enjoys 3rd Week As Top Airplay Gainer At Both Pop & Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

“drivers license” remains the biggest airplay gainer at its core formats.

Olivia Rodrigo - drivers license | Video screen | Geffen Records

Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” again retains its throne as the top airplay gainer at both pop and hot adult contemporary radio. The smash hit is celebrating a fourth consecutive week as pop radio’s greatest airplay gainer, and a third straight week as the top gainer at both formats.

Up four places, “drivers license” earns #5 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. Rodrigo’s breakthrough hit received 15,287 spins during the February 7-13 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by a mammoth 2,732 spins.

“drivers license” meanwhile ascends four spots to #11 on the Mediabase Hot AC chart, courtesy of its 3,229 spins. The figure reflects a gain of 717 spins.

Ava Max’s “My Head & My Heart,” this week’s #2 gainer at pop, added 1,760 spins. Jason Derulo’s “Lifestyle (featuring Adam Levine),” the runner-up at Hot AC, posted a gain of 376.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

