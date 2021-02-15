in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

CHUNG HA’s “Querencia” Enters Top 3 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart

The album is making an opening day splash on iTunes.

Chung Ha - Querencia | MNH Entertainment/88rising/12 Tones

CHUNG HA’s eagerly anticipated album “Querencia” launched Monday morning ET, and that anticipation is quickly transforming into support from American music ubyers.

As of press time at 9AM ET, the album is #3 on the all-genre US iTunes sales chart. Only Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” (#1) and The Pretty Reckless’ “Death By Rock And Roll” (#2) are presently selling at a faster pace.

“Querencia” features twenty-one tracks, including Top 50 US pop radio single “Dream Of You (with R3HAB),” release day title track “Bicycle,” and Guaynaa collaboration “Demente.”

chung haquerencia

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

