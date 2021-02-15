CHUNG HA’s “Querencia” Enters Top 3 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart

CHUNG HA’s eagerly anticipated album “Querencia” launched Monday morning ET, and that anticipation is quickly transforming into support from American music ubyers.
As of press time at 9AM ET, the album is #3 on the all-genre US iTunes sales chart. Only Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” (#1) and The Pretty Reckless’ “Death By Rock And Roll” (#2) are presently selling at a faster pace.
“Querencia” features twenty-one tracks, including Top 50 US pop radio single “Dream Of You (with R3HAB),” release day title track “Bicycle,” and Guaynaa collaboration “Demente.”
Loading…