“Bridgerton” Star Regé-Jean Page Confirmed As Host, Bad Bunny Announced As Musical Guest For February 20 “Saturday Night Live”

“Saturday Night Live” will air its fourth consecutive original episode on February 20. Late Saturday, news broke regarding who will be hosting the broadcast.

According to NBC, “Bridgerton” breakout Regé-Jean Page will host the broadcast. Bad Bunny will appear as the musical guest.

Both are making their debuts in such roles, continuing the show’s 2021 trend. Each of three previous 2021 episodes (including this week’s broadcast with host Regina King and musical guest Nathaniel Rateliff), has featured first-time principals.

The February 20 “SNL” will be the thirteenth original broadcast of the forty-sixth season.