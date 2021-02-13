in Music News

Aespa’s “Forever” Debuts At #2 On South Korea YouTube Music Videos Chart, Makes Top 50 Globally

“Forever” posted solid opening week numbers on YouTube.

aespa - Forever video screen | SM Entertainment

Late last year, aespa made a solid YouTube splash with official debut single “Black Mamba.”

This past week, the group’s new release “Forever” also fared well on the platform.

Credited with 890,000 South Korean views during the February 5-11 tracking period, “Forever” takes #2 on the South Korea YouTube Music Videos Chart. Only IU’s “Celebrity” attracted more tracking period views in Korea (1.73 million for a third week at #1).

The video also performed well globally, earning #43 on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart with 9.67 million views.

“Forever” concurrently starts at #5 on the South Korea YouTube Songs Chart (1.39 million views across all eligible uploads) and #53 on the Global YouTube Songs Chart (13.2 million views across all eligible uploads).

