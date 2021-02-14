in Music News

24kGoldn & Iann Dior’s “Mood” Earns #1 On Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Chart

“Mood” rises to #1 at the Hot AC format.

Iann Dior & 24kGoldn - Mood video screen | Columbia

24kGoldn’s “Mood (featuring iann dior),” a former #1 at pop and rhythmic radio, rises to the pinnacle of this week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary chart.

Up two places, “Mood” earns #1 on the strength of its ~5,771 tracking period plays. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 202 spins.

AJR’s “Bang!,” which received 5,692 plays during the February 7-13 tracking week (+148), rises two spots to #2.

Ava Max’s “Kings & Queens,” last week’s leader, drops to #3. Justin Bieber’s “Holy (featuring Chance The Rapper)” concurrently falls two spots to #4 on this week’s chart.

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” holds at #5.

