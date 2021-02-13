in Music News

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” Spends 5th Week As #1 Song In Australia, Tiesto’s “The Business” Jumps To #4

“drivers license” spends another week at #1 on the ARIA chart.

Olivia Rodrigo - drivers license | Video screen | Geffen

In an utterly predictable update, ARIA confirms that Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” is still the top song in Australia.

The global phenomenon spends a fifth consecutive week atop the ARIA Australian Top 50 Singles Chart.

In addition to revealing the song’s #1 position, ARIA confirms that “drivers license” has attained platinum status in the Land Down Under. The accreditation confirms at least 70,000 in Australian units.

Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” holds at #2 this week, and The Kid LAROI’s “WITHOUT YOU” spends another week at #3. Up four places, Tiesto’s “The Business” jumps to a new high of #4. 24kGoldn’s “Mood (featuring iann dior)” concurrently holds at #5.

