Report: Foo Fighters’ “Medicine At Midnight” Wins US Sales Race, But Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous” Earns 5th Week As Overall #1 Album

“Medicine At Midnight” and “Dangerous” split this week’s charts.

Consistent with the mid-week projections, Foo Fighters’ “Medicine At Midnight” and Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” split first place in this week’s US album race. The former ranks as the top performer for sales, while the latter secures a fifth week at #1 for overall activity.

According to Hits Daily Double, “Medicine” sold 61.4K US copies during the February 5-11 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, it generated 68.1K in total consumption.

The album sales figure comfortably ranks as the week’s best, but the overall activity slots “Medicine” in third place.

“Dangerous” remains a clear #1 for overall activity, generating 156.5K units in its fifth week (41.8K from sales). The Weeknd’s “The Highlights” compilation takes second for overall activity, generating 88.9K units (10K from sales) in a week that included his Super Bowl performance.

