Dua Lipa’s “We’re Good” Quickly Amasses Big Airplay At Pop Radio

The new Dua Lipa single received a warm welcome at pop radio.

Dua Lipa’s “We’re Good” got off to an unsurprisingly good start at pop radio.

The single arrived on the evening of Thursday, February 11. According to Mediabase, it had received 674 pop radio spins by the close of its first full day of release on Friday, February 12. The impressive tally slots “We’re Good” at #39 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart, which ranks songs based on the first six days of the February 7-13 tracking period.

“We’re Good” may not receive quite as many spins on Saturday, but it still has a chance of retaining its Top 40 position through the close of tracking. Charting this weekend would be impressive, as “We’re Good” does not technically impact the pop format until this coming Tuesday.

“We’re Good” enters the market as “Levitating (featuring DaBaby),” Dua Lipa’s previous single, remains inside the Top 10.

