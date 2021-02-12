Taylor Swift’s New “Love Story” Version Reaches #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart, Pink & Willow Sage Hart’s “Cover Me In Sunshine” Top 5

“Love Story (Taylor’s Version),” the first taste of Taylor Swift’s re-recorded edition of Grammy-winning album “Fearless,” is off to a strong start on US iTunes.

The song, which entered the Top 5 on the all-genre song sales chart after an hour-and-a-half of release, did not stop there. It progressed all the way to #1, and it remains in the pinnacle position as of press time at 9AM ET Friday.

Cooper Alan’s “Tough Ones,” the previous leader, is now #2. Cardi B’s “Up” directly follows at #3.

“Cover Me In Sunshine,” a new duet between P!nk and her daughter Willow Sage Heart, sits at #4 on the chart. The Weeknd’s enduring “Blinding Lights” appears at #5.