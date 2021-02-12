in Music News

Pop Radio Listeners Are Loving Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License”

“drivers license” continues to resonate with music fans.

Olivia Rodrigo in drivers license | Video screen | Geffen

Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license,” which has already proven immensely resonant with music buyers and streamers, is also majorly connecting with pop radio listeners. The breakout smash posted stellar remarks in the latest Mediabase/Critical Mass Media callout report.

Based on an audience survey, the report reveals that “drivers license” is receiving a positive reaction from 68.4% of listeners. It is eliciting a negative one from 18.6%, therefore yielding a “net positive” score of 49.8%. “Drivers License” additionally boasts a favorite rating from 33.6%.

Of the 16 songs featured in this week’s report, “drivers license” boasts the #2 favorite rating, the #3 (third-lowest) negative rating, the #2 net positive rating, and the #1 favorite rating. Only Machine Gun Kelly & blackbear’s “my ex’s best friend” is scoring better for positive and net positive; only that song and Tate McRae’s “you broke me first” have lower negative ratings.

“drivers license” is fittingly soaring up the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart; it will secure a Top 5 position this week.

drivers licenseolivia rodrigo

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Taylor Swift’s New “Love Story” Version Reaches #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart, Pink & Willow Sage Hart’s “Cover Me In Sunshine” Top 5