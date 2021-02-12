Pop Radio Listeners Are Loving Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License”

Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license,” which has already proven immensely resonant with music buyers and streamers, is also majorly connecting with pop radio listeners. The breakout smash posted stellar remarks in the latest Mediabase/Critical Mass Media callout report.

Based on an audience survey, the report reveals that “drivers license” is receiving a positive reaction from 68.4% of listeners. It is eliciting a negative one from 18.6%, therefore yielding a “net positive” score of 49.8%. “Drivers License” additionally boasts a favorite rating from 33.6%.

Of the 16 songs featured in this week’s report, “drivers license” boasts the #2 favorite rating, the #3 (third-lowest) negative rating, the #2 net positive rating, and the #1 favorite rating. Only Machine Gun Kelly & blackbear’s “my ex’s best friend” is scoring better for positive and net positive; only that song and Tate McRae’s “you broke me first” have lower negative ratings.

“drivers license” is fittingly soaring up the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart; it will secure a Top 5 position this week.