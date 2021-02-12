Russell Wilson & Ciara Talk About Super Bowl Photo, Play “Never Have I Ever” On Friday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Guest hosted by Stephen “tWitch” Boss**, Friday’s edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” features a remote appearance by Russell Wilson and Ciara.

The interview naturally touches on the recent football events, with Russell talking about his Walter Payton Man Of The Year Honor. The star quarterback also talks about a viral photo that emerged from the game, in which he is making a seemingly annoyed facial expression as Ciara and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell engage in conversation.

Russell and Ciara additionally discuss their GQ cover and recently released R&C Fragrance Duo product.

Not simply there to chat, Russell and Ciara join “tWitch” and his wife Allison Holker Boss for a game of “Never Have I Ever.” The episode will air Friday afternoon, but videos of the Russell Wilson and Ciara appearance follow:

**”tWitch” fills in as guest host for the originally advertised Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, who cleared their next two weeks of engagements after a member of their team tested positive for COVID.