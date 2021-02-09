in Music News

Saweetie & Doja Cat’s “Best Friend,” Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” Added By Z100 New York

New York’s #1 Hit Music Station added “Best Friend” and “Heat Waves” to its playlist.

Saweetie’s “Best Friend (featuring Doja Cat)” and Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” have formally garnered support from Z100.

The influential New York City pop station picked up both songs in conjunction with the February 9 Mediabase pop radio add board.

“Best Friend” has already secured ample support at the pop format; it appeared at #30 on this past week’s Mediabase airplay chart. “Heat Waves” does not officially impact until March, but several major stations have already begun spinning the song.

Headline Planet will share its complete add recap later Tuesday.

