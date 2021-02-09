Foo Fighters’ “Medicine At Midnight” Projected To Win US Sales Race, Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous” To Keep #1 Overall

Foo Fighters’ new “Medicine At Midnight” should win this week’s US album sales race, but Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” appears headed for a fifth week at #1 overall.

According to Hits Daily Double, “Medicine At Midnight” should sell 60K US copies by the end of the February 5-11 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, it may generate about 68K in total first-week consumption.

The sales figure will convincingly rank as the week’s best, but the consumption figure will likely position “Medicine At Midnight” as the #3 album overall.

“Dangerous” should convincingly spend a fifth week at #1 with 148K in total consumption (35K from album sales), while The Weeknd’s “The Highlights” should take #2 with 77K in consumption (7K from sales).

Pooh Shiesty’s “Shiesty Season” (60K consumption, 1.5K from sales) and Lil Durk’s “The Voice” (54.5K consumption, <200 from sales) should also appear in this week’s Top 5.