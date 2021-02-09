in Music News

Ava Max’s “My Head & My Heart” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

The new Ava Max single earns first place on this week’s add board.

Ava Max - My Head & My Heart Cover | Atlantic

Ava Max’s “My Head & My Heart” continues to win support at pop radio.

Picked up by another 27 Mediabase-monitored stations this week, “My Head & My Heart” ranks as the format’s most added song.

The Kid LAROI’s “Without You,” which landed at 25 stations, earns second place on this week’s Mediabase add board.

Travi$ Scott & HVME’s “Goosebumps” takes third place with 22 pickups, and an add count of 21 slots Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” in fourth. Jason Derulo’s “Lifestyle (featuring Adam Levine),” which landed at 20 new stations, earns fifth place on the add board.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Daya’s “Bad Girl” (6th-most, tie), Nelly & Florida Georgia Line’s “Lil Bit” (6th-most, tie), Sigala & James Arthur’s “Lasting Lover” (8th-most), Cardi B’s “Up” (9th-most), and SZA’s “Good Days” (10th-most).

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

