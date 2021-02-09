Ava Max’s “My Head & My Heart” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

Ava Max’s “My Head & My Heart” continues to win support at pop radio.

Picked up by another 27 Mediabase-monitored stations this week, “My Head & My Heart” ranks as the format’s most added song.

The Kid LAROI’s “Without You,” which landed at 25 stations, earns second place on this week’s Mediabase add board.

Travi$ Scott & HVME’s “Goosebumps” takes third place with 22 pickups, and an add count of 21 slots Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” in fourth. Jason Derulo’s “Lifestyle (featuring Adam Levine),” which landed at 20 new stations, earns fifth place on the add board.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Daya’s “Bad Girl” (6th-most, tie), Nelly & Florida Georgia Line’s “Lil Bit” (6th-most, tie), Sigala & James Arthur’s “Lasting Lover” (8th-most), Cardi B’s “Up” (9th-most), and SZA’s “Good Days” (10th-most).