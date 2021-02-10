Justin Bieber To Perform “JOURNALS” In Live Valentine’s Day Concert Special On TikTok

Fresh off delivering a high-profile New Year’s Eve concert, Justin Bieber will again perform on a noteworthy holiday.

Def Jam just announced that Bieber will perform his fan favorite album “JOURNALS” as part of a Valentine’s Day special on TikTok.

Entitled “JOURNALS: live from the drew house,” the event will air from Bieber’s TikTok profile at 9PM ET/6PM PT on Sunday, February 14. A rebroadcast will air the following day.

“I’m excited to bring this show to life. Journals is one of my favorite projects and I’ve never performed it live,” said Justin Bieber. “I’m grateful to TikTok for helping me to bring this show to everyone on Valentine’s Day.”

First released in 2013 as a collection of digital-only singles, “JOURNALS” remains a beloved album among Bieber fans and the greater music community. This special will mark Bieber’s first time performing the album, as well as the first long-form concert to ever run on TikTok.