in Music News

Saweetie & Jhene Aiko’s “Back To The Streets” Earns #1 On Urban Radio Chart

The collaboration takes over the top spot at urban radio.

Jhene Aiko and Saweetie in Back To The Streets | Video screen | ICY/Warner

Last month, Saweetie’s “Back To The Streets (featuring Jhené Aiko)” reached #1 on the Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

This week, the collaboration earns the top spot on the Mediabase urban radio listing.

Up three places, “Back To The Streets” earns #1 on the strength of its ~5,425 tracking period spins. This week’s count tops last week’s mark by 509.

Credited with ~5,284 spins during the January 31-February 6 tracking period (+214), BRS Kash’s “Throat Baby (Go Baby)” ticks up one spot to #2.

Pop Smoke’s “For The Night (featuring Lil Baby & DaBaby)” drops one place to #3, and Rod Wave’s “Rags2Riches (featuring ATR Son Son)” descends three spots to #4. Megan Thee Stallion’s “Body” concurrently rises a spot to #5 on this week’s listing.

atr son sonback to the streetsbrs kashdababyjhene aikolil babymegan thee stallionpop smokerod wavesawetie

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco’s “Lonely” Reaches #1 At Pop Radio

Ava Max’s “Kings & Queens” Earns 8th Week As Hot AC Radio’s #1 Song; Ariana Grande’s “Positions” Joins Top 10