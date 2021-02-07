Saweetie & Jhene Aiko’s “Back To The Streets” Earns #1 On Urban Radio Chart

Last month, Saweetie’s “Back To The Streets (featuring Jhené Aiko)” reached #1 on the Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

This week, the collaboration earns the top spot on the Mediabase urban radio listing.

Up three places, “Back To The Streets” earns #1 on the strength of its ~5,425 tracking period spins. This week’s count tops last week’s mark by 509.

Credited with ~5,284 spins during the January 31-February 6 tracking period (+214), BRS Kash’s “Throat Baby (Go Baby)” ticks up one spot to #2.

Pop Smoke’s “For The Night (featuring Lil Baby & DaBaby)” drops one place to #3, and Rod Wave’s “Rags2Riches (featuring ATR Son Son)” descends three spots to #4. Megan Thee Stallion’s “Body” concurrently rises a spot to #5 on this week’s listing.