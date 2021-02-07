Ava Max’s “Kings & Queens” Earns 8th Week As Hot AC Radio’s #1 Song; Ariana Grande’s “Positions” Joins Top 10

Ava Max’s “Kings & Queens” makes good on the projection and reclaims #1 on this week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.

Up one place, “Kings & Queens” takes back the throne from Justin Bieber’s “Holy (featuring Chance The Rapper).”

“Kings & Queens” received ~5,789 spins during the January 31-February 6 tracking period. The count trails last week’s mark by two but still thrusts “Kings & Queens” to the top spot.

The Ava Max song is celebrating an eighth overall week at #1.

“Holy,” which received ~5,650 spins (-153), takes #2.

24kGoldn’s “Mood (featuring iann dior)” rises one spot to #3, and AJR’s “Bang!” drops a place to #4. The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” spends at #5.

— There are no new additions to this week’s Top 5, but there is one to the Top 10. Ariana Grande’s “positions,” which received ~3,371 spins (+217), rises one spot to #10 on this week’s Mediabase Hot AC chart.