Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco’s “Lonely” Reaches #1 At Pop Radio

Last week, Justin Bieber reached #2 on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart with “Holy (featuring Chance The Rapper).”

This week, he reaches #1 with a different song.

Up three places from last week’s position, Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco’s “Lonely” earns the top spot on this week’s pop chart. The collaboration received ~17,924 spins during the January 31-February 6 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 1,915.

Its closest competition comes from Ariana Grande’s “34+35,” which rises three spots to #2. The Grande song received ~17,797 tracking period spins (+2,112).

Grande’s “positions,” which spent the past seven weeks at #1, drops to #3 this week. Chris Brown & Young Thug’s “Go Crazy” ascends two spots to #4, and 24kGoldn’s “Mood (featuring iann dior)” slides two places to #5.