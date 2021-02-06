IU’s “Celebrity” Remains Dominant #1 On South Korea YouTube Music Videos Chart; Special Clip Debuts At #2

Based on its abbreviated first week of tracking, IU’s “Celebrity” debuted at #1 on the South Korea YouTube Music Videos Chart and at #28 on the Global Chart.

Following its first full week in the market, it retains its #1 position on the former and rises on the latter.

Credited with 3.73 million South Korean views during the January 29-February 4 tracking period, “Celebrity” remains a comfortable #1 in the nation. A special clip of IU performing the song, which was released by 1theK at the start of the tracking period, notably debuts at #2 on the South Korea chart. It received 1.77 million views.

The main video, meanwhile, rockets eleven spots to #17 on this week’s listing. “Celebrity” received 15 million global views during the tracking period, topping last week’s mark by over 30%.