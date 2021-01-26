in TV News

First Look: Halsey Appears On Monday’s “Late Late Show With James Corden”

The episode also features an appearance by Penn & Teller.

James chats with Halsey and Penn & Teller on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN airing Monday, January 25 (12:37-1:37 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Best possible screen grab. ©CBS 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Sunday night, “The Late Late Show With James Corden” aired a special post-AFC Championship episode.

Monday, the show airs an original episode in its usual 12:35AM ET timeslot.

The episode welcomes Halsey as its lead guest. The music superstar engages in a remote interview with host James Corden. Monday’s “Corden” additionally features remote magic from Penn & Teller.

As noted, the episode will begin at 12:35AM on the east coast — and the same time on the west coast. Video highlights from the broadcast will be posted upon availability.

Ahead of the airing, CBS shared a handful of first-look screenshots:

